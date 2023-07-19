Brewbound Podcast: Farewell to Anchor (For Now), with Dave Infante

A week after Sapporo announced plans to shut down historic Anchor Brewing and liquidate the business to pay off creditors, the Brewbound team and Vine Pair reporter Dave Infante break down the story so far. The trio discuss the effect on the brewery’s union workforce and what’s next for the San Francisco institution, including how likely it is to be saved as a turnkey operation.

Plus, Justin and Zoe chat with Paradox Brewery’s Devon Hamilton and Katie Etherton about the 10-year-old craft brewery’s brand refresh and reinvention as packaged distribution becomes increasingly competitive for small brewers.

Finally, Justin and Zoe play a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out on beer slushies.

