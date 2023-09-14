Brewbound Podcast: Diving into the Headlines with Deals, Deal Seekers, A Closing & Candy Corn Hard Cider

September has brought not only a heatwave to the Northeast, but a flood of beer industry news.

On this week’s Brewbound Podcast, Justin and Zoe dive into some of the latest headlines, including several business deals, such as Brooklyn Brewery’s minority investment in Hoplark and Green Man and Appalachian Mountain Brewing’s new joint venture.

The duo also discuss:

The closing of Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider;

The search for new equity partners at Weathered Souls and Lost Nation;

And the changing of the guard that’s happening in beer.

Plus, Justin and Zoe play Another Round or Tabbing Out on candy corn hard cider and share their experiences sampling Dunkin’ Spiked.

Send questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast to podcast@brewbound.com.