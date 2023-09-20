Brewbound Podcast: Brooklyn Brewery and Hoplark Leaders Discuss Partnership

Leaders from Brooklyn Brewery and Hoplark share the why behind their recent partnership. Hoplark founder Dean Eberhardt, CEO Betsy Frost and Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway also share their perspectives on the trajectory of NA beverages.

Plus, Jess returns after three months! Zoe and Justin bring Jess up-to-speed during a game of Another Round or Tabbing Out, covering some of the big news of the last quarter, including Tilray’s big craft deal, Jim Koch’s shade for hard tea competitors, Sapporo’s decision to close Anchor and more.

