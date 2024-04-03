Brewbound Podcast: BevPort Seeks to Open Distribution Access for Craft Brewers

BevPort, a self-described three-tier compliant digital distribution portal, launched in Florida earlier this year. Co-founder Phil Guana joins the Brewbound Podcast to explain how BevPort works, its focus on helping “the little guy” gain market access in the Sunshine State and the partnerships the startup has in the market.

Guana also shares future expansion states for BevPort.

But first, the Brewbound team reviews the latest news, including a sibling company of Bevana Partners filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the on-premise opportunities with 10,000 tap handles for the taking, increased efficiency at retail and The Bruery’s plans for an Idaho outpost.

This week’s Another Round or Tabbing Out focuses on the future of sour houses following the announcement that Vermont’s Hermit Thrush is ceasing operations.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.