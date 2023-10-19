Brewbound Podcast: A Field Report for the NBWA Annual Convention in Las Vegas

The Brewbound team reconvenes and debriefs following the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s Annual Convention. Zoe and Justin give a field report on the convention, including the issues at the forefront of wholesalers’ minds, the products sampled on the floor and the vibe at the Alliance for Women in Beer and BREW Making Moves event.

The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on Welch’s entering the bev-alc chat, kegged espresso martinis and beverages for raging and raving.

Send questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast to podcast@brewbound.com.