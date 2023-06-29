Brewbound Podcast: A Collab Beer to Rebuild Ukraine

Wisconsin Brewing’s Paul Verdu and Move Ukraine’s Ken Shearer join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the Move Ukraine collaboration beer project aimed at helping rebuild Ukraine.

Verdu and Shearer are seeking brewers to join the effort to brew a pilsner with sunflower seeds – the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. The duo share how the collaboration beer came to fruition, and why its mission is so personal to Verdu.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses the latest news stories – including a July 4 preview from CGA and Monster’s entry into hard tea – and whether Tucson, Arizona is a desirable retirement destination in Another Round or Tabbing Out.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.