Brewbound Podcast: 2023 Award Winners – Maui Brewing’s Garrett Marrero and the National Black Brewers Association’s Kevin Asato

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features interviews with two of our 2023 Brewbound Award Winners.Brewbound’s 2023 Person of the Year, Maui Brewing co-founder Garrett Marrero, discusses his work to help the people of Maui during the wildfires that killed at least 100 people and destroyed Lahaina.Then, Kevin Asato, executive director of the National Black Brewers Association (NB2A), whose founding members were named Brewbound’s 2023 Beer Champions of the Year, shares experiences from the new organization’s first year.

