Brewbound Podcast: 2023 Award Winner Interviews – Athletic Brewing, Lawson’s Finest Liquids & BeatBox

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features interviews with some of Brewbound’s 2023 award winners.
Hear from:
- 2023 Large Brewery of the Year, Athletic Brewing, with founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker;
- 2023 Craft Brewery of the Year, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, with founder Sean Lawson and CEO Adeline Druart;
- And 2023 Beyond Beer Company of the Year, BeatBox Beverages, with co-founder and COO Aimy Steadman.
Also, the Brewbound team gives a few quick takeaways from last week’s Brewbound Live business conference, recaps the Brewers Association’s Year in Beer report, and plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on non-alc and alc convergence and a Lobster Pie beer.
Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.
Look for additional Brewbound award winner interviews in the coming weeks.