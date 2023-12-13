Brewbound Podcast: 2023 Award Winner Interviews – Athletic Brewing, Lawson’s Finest Liquids & BeatBox

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features interviews with some of Brewbound’s 2023 award winners.

Hear from:

2023 Large Brewery of the Year, Athletic Brewing, with founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker;

2023 Craft Brewery of the Year, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, with founder Sean Lawson and CEO Adeline Druart;

And 2023 Beyond Beer Company of the Year, BeatBox Beverages, with co-founder and COO Aimy Steadman.

Also, the Brewbound team gives a few quick takeaways from last week’s Brewbound Live business conference, recaps the Brewers Association’s Year in Beer report, and plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on non-alc and alc convergence and a Lobster Pie beer.

Listen here and on all popular podcasting platforms.

Look for additional Brewbound award winner interviews in the coming weeks.