Brewbound Podcast On Location: Russian River’s Natalie Cilurzo on Pliny The Younger’s 20th Anniversary; Calicraft on Going Beyond Beer

Russian River co-owner Natalie Cilurzo joins the Brewbound Podcast On Location at the California Craft Beer Summit to discuss the 20th anniversary release of Pliny the Younger triple IPA, with festivities starting this weekend. Cilurzo discusses creating an experience that brings back repeat customers, its economic impact and Pliny babies. She also shares the strategy behind the Pliny for President quarterly releases, the growth of lager in the Russian River portfolio and much more.

Calicraft founder and CEO Blaine Landberg and marketing director and brewmaster Thomas Vo share how the brewery is expanding beyond beer with the Bloom line of fruit-forward offerings. They also explore their own-premise expansion strategy and share a wild pre-pandemic story.

Plus, the Brewbound team breaks down the latest news, including layoffs at Cigar City, a new CMO at New Belgium and Deschutes’ national plans for non-alcoholic beer. The team also plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on a pricey Voodoo Ranger and Tombstone collab and Hard MTN Dew’s attempts to be abducted by aliens.

Listen here and on all popular podcast platforms.