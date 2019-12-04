Brewbound Announces 2019 Award Winners and Rising Stars

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Brewbound today named the winners of its 2019 awards during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California.

Since 2014, the Brewbound Awards have recognized large and small beer companies, as well as notable industry figures, for their execution of various business and philanthropic initiatives.

Winners of the sixth annual Brewbound Awards include:

Cause of the Year: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s Resilience IPA campaign, which has raised more than $8.5 million for relief efforts in the wake of last year’s “Camp Fire” wildfire.

Beyond Beer Company of the Year: Mark Anthony Brands, whose White Claw brand has dominated hard seltzer, claiming more than half of the market share in the category and became a social phenomenon.

Large Brewery of the Year: Boston Beer Company, which has recorded six consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, and struck a $300 million cash and stock deal with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

Person of the Year: Dave Burwick, Boston Beer Company president and CEO, for his role in helping complete the merger with Dogfish Head and the continued growth of the Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea portfolios.

Craft Brewery of the Year: Rhinegeist Brewery, which has grown rapidly over the last six years, crossing 100,000 barrels and becoming a regional craft leader. In 2020, Rhinegeist’s founders will begin the process of turning the company over to its employees through an employee stock ownership plan.

Brewbound also recognized “Rising Stars,” six emerging craft beer companies to watch in the coming years:

Cape May Brewing Company

Fifty West Brewing Company

Monday Night Brewing

Night Shift Brewing

Reuben’s Brews

Societe Brewing Company

“2019’s Brewbound Award winners and Rising Stars succeeded in growing their businesses in an increasingly more competitive business climate and in a rapidly changing industry,” Brewbound Justin Kendall said. “We’re proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Brewbound Live business conference was held December 4-5 at the Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica in Santa Monica.

