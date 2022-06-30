Brew Talks Boston: Dogfish Head, Harpoon, Craft Beer Cellar Leaders Discuss 4th Category Opportunities, Challenges

Fourth category offerings such as ready-to-drink canned cocktails and hard seltzers have driven beer category sales in recent summer selling seasons.

Following the July 4 holiday, Brewbound’s Brew Talks conversation and networking series will discuss the opportunities and pitfalls for craft beer-focused companies playing in these segments during a meetup at the Samuel Adams brewery in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood (30 Germania Street, Boston, MA, 02130) on Wednesday, July 27, from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Joining the conversation will be Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione; Mass. Bay Brewing co-founder Dan Kenary; Craft Beer Cellar co-founder and CEO Suzanne Schalow; and a yet-to-be-name fourth panelist.

The conversation will explore the likelihood of success with the fourth category, strategies for marketing in these spaces and how a craft-focused retailer is allocating shelf space to these offerings.

Tickets are available now at Brewbound.com, with some of the proceeds going to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild (MBG).

In a second conversation, Brew Talks will explore strategies for expanding retail opportunities, including additional taprooms and retail spaces. Joining that conversation will be:

White Lion founder Ray Berry;

Boston Beer senior director of local brands and taprooms Scott Hempstead;

Medusa Brewing director of business operations Sarah Lee;

Castle Island founder Adam Romanow.

Massachusetts Brewers Guild president and Jack’s Abby co-owner Sam Hendler will also discuss the guild’s priorities for the balance of 2022.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division. Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level discussions on business strategies with actionable takeaways.

Tickets for the live event for brewery employees, distributors, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.