How to Move Fast in Changing Business Currents with Bissell Brothers

Portland, ME boasts the highest number of breweries per capita in the U.S., providing the perfect microcosm of an increasingly crowded marketplace. Peter Bissell, the co-founder of Bissell Brothers, one of Maine’s most popular breweries, joins the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 speaker roster to share unconventional business advice, and the business lessons he has learned while building brewing, distribution and restaurant ventures.

Bissell Brothers was founded in December 2013 by brothers Peter and Noah Bissell, and the company has quickly grown, receiving national exposure for its coveted New England-style IPAs. To meet demand, the brewery has relocated to a 10,000 sq. ft. facility, increased production to 8,500 barrels, and most recently opened up a second brewery and taproom in Peter and Noah’s hometown of Milo, Maine.

Although Bissell Brothers has achieved early success, Peter won’t allow the company to rest on its laurels.. He best illustrates this during a Brewbound Podcast interview, stating: “Someone is going to take what’s yours if you don’t keep your finger on that pulse and keep learning.”

Peter has carried that mindset with him over the last six years, remaining on a continuous mission to improve the way his company conducts business in order to compete and grow.

Peter Bissell will join a Brewbound Live speaker roster that features executives from breweries of all sizes, such as Tomme Arthur, the co-founder & COO of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing and The Hop Concept; Veronica Vega, the Director of Product Development at Deschutes Brewery; Chris Cramer, the CEO and co-founder of Karl Strauss Brewing Company; and Dominic Engels, the CEO of Stone Brewing, among others.

In addition to differentiation and growth strategies, the Brewbound Live agenda features discussions on the state of craft brewing, beyond beer offerings, and the cannabis space. Along with main stage conversations, networking and beer sampling, we’ve implemented Operations and Acceleration educational tracks on the morning of day one for both early-stage and established breweries.

We’ve also introduced new tiered production-based pricing that allows you to bring more attendees together to network, solve problems and and gain firsthand insights across your respective organizations.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.