Discussions on Diversity, Health & Wellness on Tap at Brew Talks CBC

Brewbound today announced its speaker lineup for the upcoming Brew Talks meetup, taking place April 9, in Denver, Colorado, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference.

Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, the event will give brewers, distributors, and retailers a chance to come together and take part in honest conversations about the industry.

Joining a conversation that will explore the growing number of product offerings catering to health-conscious consumers will be Sufferfest founder and CEO Caitlin Landesberg, Boochcraft co-founder and CMO Adam Hiner and Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione.

A second panel discussion on diversity and inclusion within the beer industry will feature Brewers Association diversity ambassador Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Founders Brewing diversity and inclusion director Graci Harkema and Bow & Arrow Brewing founder and CEO Shyla Sheppard.

Throughout the event, which begins at 4:00 PM MDT, panelists will discuss the ways the craft beer category can evolve and open itself to new demographics.

Brew Talks CBC will give brewing professionals who are already attending the country’s largest craft beer conference and trade show an opportunity to have thoughtful, in-depth discussions about the state of the industry.

As the exclusive brewery partner, Dogfish Head will serve a selection of its brews, including SeaQuench Ale, SuperEIGHT Gose, and Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA, among others. In addition to receiving two drink tickets, attendees will be able to snack on various appetizers throughout the evening.

Beer industry professionals are invited to take part in three hours of top-level business discussion and networking, beginning at 4:00 P.M., at Cervantes’ Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205).

Tickets are $29 for brewers, distributors and retailers and $199 for all other attendees. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks at CBC 2019 is also sponsored by Cask Global Canning Solutions, EPR Properties, Inland Packaging, and Live Oak Bank.

Two other Brew Talks events are planned in 2019, including meetups on May 17, during SAVOR in Washington, D.C., and on October 4, during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Brew Talks at SAVOR

Brew Talks at GABF

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 28 charitable meetups since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 24 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,000 beer industry professionals.