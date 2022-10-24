Brewbound Live 2022 Speakers Announced: Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker & Constellation Brands on Developing Power Brands

How do marketing directors from Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker and Constellation Brands guide and build on popular brand families such as Little Things, 805 and Modelo?

Leaders from three of those brands will share their strategies for steering those franchises and adding onto those brand families during the Brewbound Live business conference November 29 and 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in California.

Joining the program will be:

Kyle Ingram, brand director of Sierra Nevada;

Dustin Hinz, chief marketing officer of Firestone Walker;

Greg Gallagher, VP of brand marketing for Modelo at Constellation Brands.

Ingram will discuss the opportunities for reaching new craft beer consumers through the Little Things family, which started as an IPA franchise and now includes a sour, citrus wheat and soon, a crisp lager.

Hinz will share how the Paso Robles craft brewery has nurtured the 805 franchise and created new experiences with 805 Cerveza.

And as Modelo closes in on becoming the top-selling beer in off-premise retailers, Gallagher will explain the opportunities to amplify the brand with the addition of the Chelada line and the upcoming releases of Modelo Oro, a 90-calorie, 4%-ABV Michelob Ultra challenger, Ranch Water and Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days, with conversations focused on the future of the beer industry and providing actionable advice to beverage-alcohol industry leaders.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands. Past winners include Funkytown, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing, Braxton Brewing, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery, among others.

