Brewbound Live 2022 Speakers Announced: Maui Brewing & Modern Times Leaders Discuss Merging, Persevering and Looking Ahead

The Brewbound Live business conference will return to Santa Monica on November 29 and 30 for two days of conversations and networking with industry leaders.

Brewbound is excited to announce the first speakers for this year’s event: Maui co-founder and CEO Garrett Marrero and Modern Times CEO Jennifer Briggs.

Maui made headlines this year with its bid to acquire San Diego-based Modern Times, which was eventually sold to the Hawaii beverage-alcohol producer for $15.3 million following a court-ordered auction process. The combined company will operate under the Craft ‘Ohana banner once the deal officially closes in late October.

Briggs, who will continue with the new entity as chief experience officer, will share her experience in guiding Modern Times through a period of distress, while also maintaining and reestablishing a company culture.

Marrero and Briggs will share where the newly formed Craft ‘Ohana platform goes from here and if other breweries could be welcomed into the fold. They will also offer strategies for companies who may be looking at potential acquisitions.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, with conversations focused on the future of the beer industry and providing actionable advice to beverage-alcohol industry leaders. Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands. Past winners include Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Armada Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, CODA Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and 5 Stones Brewing.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, McDermott Will & Emery, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

