Brewbound Live 2022 Speaker Announcement: Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker to Deliver Keynote Address

Bell’s Brewery executive vice president Carrie Yunker will keynote the 2022 Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California, on November 29.

Yunker will officially open the event with a discussion on leading the organization through the retirement of its legendary founder, Larry Bell, and the sale of the company to New Belgium Brewing’s parent company, Lion Little World Beverages.

Starting at Bell’s as a receptionist nearly 20 years ago,Yunker worked her way up the company through several leadership roles, including leading Bell’s human resources department before being selected as founder Larry Bell’s eventual successor.

Yunker will discuss her rise, as well as where Bell’s goes from here. Her talk will include wisdom gleaned from the experience of leading a 37-year-old craft beer institution through a period of immense change, preserving Bell’s unique identity, and unifying its culture with New Belgium, which shares its people-centric values.

The Brewbound Live conference will take place over November 29 and 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Yunker joins a speaker roster that includes Maui Brewing co-founder Garrett Marrero and Modern Times CEO Jennifer Briggs, who will both discuss the formation of Craft ‘Ohana and the acquisition of San Diego-based Modern Times.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, with conversations focused on the future of the beer industry and providing actionable advice to beverage-alcohol industry leaders.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception on November 30.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands. Follow this link for information about how to register to compete in this year’s competition. Past winners include Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery, among others.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, McDermott Will & Emery, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Visit brewboundlive.com for information on how to buy tickets.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.