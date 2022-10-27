Brewbound Live 2022 Speaker Announcement: Bart Watson On the State of Craft, the Economy and the Industry

Where does craft beer stand near the end of 2022? Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson will share the most up-to-date information on craft beer’s performance this year and share his expectations for the segment in 2023 during the Brewbound Live business conference on November 29.

Watson, one of the most well-respected minds in the beer industry, returns to the Brewbound Live stage for the first time since 2016. In his talk, “It’s the Industry, Stupid,” a play off the phrase “it’s the economy, stupid,” coined by political strategiest Jame Carville, Watson will share why the changes in the brewing industry matter more to the average brewer than the economy at this time.

Watson joins a speaker lineup of nearly 30 leaders from across the industry’s three tiers. Additional conversations will be announced in the coming days, with a focus on the future of the beer category and actionable takeaways for beverage-alcohol industry leaders. The full agenda is now available at BrewboundLive.com.

Tickets are available now. Register for Brewbound Live >>

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands. Past winners include Funkytown, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Wilie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing, Braxton Brewing, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery, among others.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, Live Oak Bank, Strike Visuals, McDermott Will & Emery, NielsenIQ, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Previous Speaker Announcements:

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.