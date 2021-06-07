Our Live Events Are Back! Brewbound Live, BevNET live, NOSH Live Return this December

A simple message from BevNET, NOSH, and Brewbound:

We’re coming back, and we can’t wait to see you.

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has bonded and learned together in Santa Monica during BevNET Live, NOSH Live, and Brewbound Live — our signature event series that brings together the thought leaders and next generation of brands in food, beverage, and craft beer to help us all grow and thrive.

It’s with great excitement that we get to announce that BevNET Live, NOSH Live, and Brewbound Live are returning to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel this December. After a year off, we’re just going to have to make up for it with more knowledge, more collaboration, and more fun. Please join us on the following dates this year:

Brewbound LIVE: Nov. 30, Dec. 1

NOSH LIVE: Dec. 2, Dec. 3

BevNET LIVE: Dec. 6, Dec. 7

Expect an incredible mix of speakers, networking, pitch contests and awards. Information on lodging, speaking, demos and sampling will follow soon. Today, though, we wanted to give you the heads up to plug us into your calendar. We’ve got a date right after Thanksgiving. See you soon.

Early registration is open for a limited time, saving you $100 per ticket. And if you want to save even more on a ticket to Brewbound Live, you can become a Brewbound Insider to access an additional $100 discount.

If you purchased a 2020 event ticket, you have the option to transfer that ticket to a Winter 2021 event or any upcoming event within the next 18 months. Please contact us to do so.

Winter 2021 sponsors include Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, General Mills’ 301 Inc., Beck Flavors, Applied Food Sciences, Cargill, Lanxess, and Sovereign Flavors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to maximize exposure at the upcoming events.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live is a two-day business event for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.