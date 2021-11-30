Finalists Selected in 2021 Brewbound Pitch Slam Competition

The six finalists have been selected in the 2021 edition of Brewbound’s Pitch Slam Competition, presented by OI.

Advancing to the final round on Wednesday, December 1 (streamed for free on Brewbound.com and Brewbound’s social media platforms starting at 7:30 AM ET/10:30 AM PM), the finalists are:

Kharisma Tea Company (San Marcos, California)

Brewjeria Company (Pico Rivera, California)

G’s Hard Ginger Beer (St. Helena, California)

Funkytown Brewery (Chicago, Illinois)

Kové Hard Yérba Mate (San Diego, California)

Dokkaebier (San Francisco, California)

In the semi-final round — kicking off at Brewound Live in Santa Monica, California — 12 companies gave two-minute pitches to a panel of four judges: Ryan Lake, director at Arlington Capital Advisors; Mallika Monteiro, Constellation Brands EVP and chief growth, strategy and digital officer; Sean Ro, co-founder of Lunar Hard Seltzer; and Veronica Vega, Deschutes Brewery director of product development.

Other semi-finalists included:

Zesty Beverages (Bozeman, Montana)

Wild Ohio Brewing (Columbus, Ohio)

Coronado Brewing Co. (Coronado, California)

Vital Sign NItro Hard Tea (Sherborn, Massachusetts)

Big Country Foods (Austin, Texas)

RationALE Brewing (San Diego, California)

In the final round, the six finalists will have five minutes to pitch their businesses to the panel of judges.

The winner of Pitch Slam 13 will win an advertising package valued at $10,000, and free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2022.

Previous Pitch Slam winners include Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company, and more.