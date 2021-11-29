Brewbound Live to Stream Free; Online Exclusive Interviews with Rising Stars, People’s Republic of South Central, Lunar Seltzer, Brave Noise

This week’s Brewbound Live business conference will stream live and free on Brewbound.com, as well as popular social channels YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

This year’s Brewbound Live is focused on the future of the beer category, featuring conversations with industry leaders and presentations focused on driving the industry forward.

Although you’ll miss the in-person networking opportunities and exclusive parties, those who couldn’t make the trip to Santa Monica will be able to watch main stage interviews with leaders from Firestone Walker, Bell’s, New Belgium, JuneShine, Loverboy, Two Robbers and more.

Follow these links to view the full agenda and speaker lineup.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam business pitch competition will also stream live. Meet this year’s competitors and judges here.

The live stream will run November 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT, and resume December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. PT.

Exclusive online content for at-home views includes conversations in the Livestream Lounge, featuring interviews with the 2021 class of Rising Stars, who will be named during Day One of Brewbound Live.

Additional interviews include Kevin Wong, the co-founder of Lunar Hard Seltzer, the 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam champion; and Craig Bowers, the co-founder of the South Los Angeles Beverage Company and the People’s Republic South Central craft brewery in Los Angeles.

The live-stream will also provide an update on the progress of Brave Noise, the collaboration beer started by Brienne Allan, Ash Eliot, Ren Navarro, and Jen Blair in the wake of the reckoning of misogyny and sexual harassment in the brewing industry. The replay of the interview is courtesy of the Chicago Brewseum.

Sponsor interviews include Arlington Capital Advisors, Nvision, and 3 Tier Beverages.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by O-I, YETI, the Beer Institute, NVISION, Arlington Capital Advisors, 3 Tier Beverages, JuneShine and Firestone Walker. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Visit brewboundlive.com for information on how to buy tickets.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

If you can’t make it live, tune into the free livestream here.

Learn more about our COVID-19 protocols.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.