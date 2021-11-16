New Belgium & Bell’s Brewery Leaders Added to Brewbound Live Winter 2021 Speaker Roster; Also, Rhinegiest, Lady Justice, and Gen Z Experts

On the heels of the biggest craft beer deal of the year, executives from New Belgium Brewing and Bell’s Brewery have been added to the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California, on November 30 and December 1.

New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer and Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker will discuss what’s next following the sale of the iconic Michigan craft brewery to Lion Little World Beverages. Fechheimer and Yunker join a stacked lineup of speakers from Firestone Walker, JuneShine, Loverboy, Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, Markstein Sales, and Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, among others.

Also added to the program, Lady Justice co-founder Betsy Lay and Rhinegeist co-founder Bryant Goulding will share their perspectives on building and maintaining company cultures that benefit and uplift workers.

Brewbound Live will also revisit Generation Z consumer habits now that the next generation of consumers have come of age with a presentation by Lindsay Kunkle from FTI Consulting and Peter Rose from Kantar.

Brewbound Live takes place November 30 and December 1 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. A pre-conference party will take place November 29 at JuneShine’s Santa Monica taproom.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by O-I, YETI, the Beer Institute, NVISION, Arlington Capital Advisors, 3 Tier Beverages, JuneShine and Firestone Walker. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

Brewbound’s 2021 award winners and class of rising stars will also be announced during the first-day program.

Visit brewboundlive.com for information on how to buy tickets as well as register for this year’s room block.

Learn more about our COVID-19 protocols.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.