Brewbound Live 2021 Agenda Revealed: What It Means to Be a Craft Brewer, Plus Discussions on Hard Seltzer, Beyond Beer and Retail Opportunities

The agenda for this year’s Brewbound Live business conference is now available and features a variety of insightful discussions, data-driven presentations and networking opportunities.

View the Full Agenda >>

The two-day business conference begins November 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and continues through December 1. Highlights of this year’s lineup include:

Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker will share what it means to be a craft brewer now and reflect on the brewery’s quarter-century journey. Chief sales officer David Macon and chief marketing officer Dustin Hinz will later join the conversation to explain how they will execute the vision to take the company into the next 25 years.

Sinead Carey (Wine Warehouse), Terry Cekola (Elite Brands of Colorado) and Laura Markstein (Markstein Sales Co.) will share the things they wish suppliers knew about working with distributors and offer their middle-tier perspectives.

Drizly director of brand Liz Paquette will offer insights into the at-home drinker e-commerce economy, including consumer shopping trends, the styles and brands in demand, a look ahead to 2022, and what Uber’s acquisition of Drizly means for the future.

Danny Brager, of Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, presenting on behalf of 3 Tier Beverages and NielsenIQ, will suss out the truth about the once-in-a-generation phenomenon that is hard seltzers.

The leaders of four hard seltzer brands — Sean Mossman (Sonic Hard Seltzer), Jeana Harrington (Mighty Swell), Josh Landan (Ashland) and Vikram Nayar (Two Robbers) — will share why they believe there is still room in the segment for independent producers.

On Day Two, Beer Institute VP of research Danelle Kosmal will share the opportunities and obstacles facing beverage producers in 2022.

Then, Whole Foods’ Mary Guiver and Buffalo Wild Wings’ Jason Murphy will share the secrets to selling more beer, seltzer, kombucha, tea, coffee etc. in the off- and on-premise channels in 2022.

Diving deeper into beyond-beyond beer offerings, Loverboy’s Kyle Cooke, JuneShine’s Greg Serrao and SUNiCE’s Wyatt Carder will share how their brands are disrupting the beer category.

J.B. Shireman of Arlington Capital will break down the industry’s evolving spheres of influence.

Following the sale of the Cali Squeeze brand of fruited beers and hard seltzers, SLO Brew founders Hamish Marshall and Rodney Cegelski will detail their incubator strategy.

Diving deeper into the convenience channel, Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola will share how bev-alc products fit into the fast-expanding c-store’s platform, which includes 30-minute delivery.

Finally, Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing, will share how the fast-rising non-alcoholic craft beer brand has broken the stigma of non-alcoholic beer and made it cool.

Additional discussions will be added in the coming days.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

The Brewbound Live program will also include its annual Pitch Slam competition, presented by O-I, will also take place across the two-day program, allowing up-and-coming beer and beyond entrepreneurs to pitch their products to a panel of judges that includes Mallika Monteiro, chief growth, strategy and digital officer, Constellation Brands; Ryan Lake, director, Arlington Capital Advisors; Laura Markstein, president, Markstein Sales Co.; and Veronica Vega, director of product development, Deschutes Brewery.

Eligible competitors include startups producing beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, and other malt/wine-based alcoholic beverages. There is no cost to participate in the competition aside from Brewbound Live registration. The application deadline is Friday, November 5.

Apply Now for Brewbound Pitch Slam 13 >>

Brewbound’s 2021 award winners and class of rising stars will also be announced during the first-day program.

Beyond beer business discussions, Brewbound Live will offer exclusive networking opportunities, including parties at JuneShine on November 29 and Firestone Walker on November 30.

Visit brewboundlive.com for information on how to buy tickets as well as register for this year’s room block.

To learn more about Brewbound Pitch Slam 13, you can check out detailed information on the format and selection process here.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Learn more about our COVID-19 protocols.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.