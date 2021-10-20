Added to Brewbound Live Lineup: Whole Foods, Loverboy, Sonic Seltzer, Mighty Swell, Two Robbers & More

A fresh slate of speakers will join the Brewbound Live business conference November 30 and December 1 in Santa Monica, California. These professionals represent all three tiers of the beer industry, including leaders of up-and-coming brands in the hard seltzer and hard tea segments.

Speakers recently added to the program include:

Jeana Harrington, CEO, Mighty Swell;

Josh Landan, founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer;

Sean Mossman, president, Sonic Hard Seltzer/Coop Ale Works;

Vikram Nayar, co-founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer;

Kyle Cooke, co-founder, Loverboy;

Wyatt Carder, co-founder SUNiCE;

Danny Brager, consultant, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting;

Sinead Carey, director of sales, Wine Warehouse;

Mary Guiver, global principle category merchant for beer and spirits, Whole Foods.

Previously announced speakers include:

David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker;

David Macon, chief sales officer of Firestone Walker;

Dustin Hinz, chief marketing officer of Firestone Walker;

Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing Company;

Danelle Kosmal, vice president of research for the Beer Institute;

Liz Paquette, director of brand for Drizly;

Hamish Marshall, co-founder of SLO Brew;

Rodney Cegelski, co-founder of SLO Brew;

Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder of on-demand convenience retailer Foxtrot;

Jason Murphy, beverage product and program innovation manager for Buffalo Wild Wings;

J.B. Shireman, director at Arlington Capital Advisors.

The final round of speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Join the conversations, insights and networking with beer industry professionals from throughout the industry — including top beer and beyond executives, retailers, wholesalers, entrepreneurs and investors, among others — during this year’s Brewbound Live conference. Networking parties for attendees will be held November 29 at JuneShine’s Santa Monica taprooms and November 30 at the Firestone Walker taproom in Venice.

Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information on how to purchase tickets, as well as register for this year’s room block.

Additionally, the first two judges for the Brewbound Pitch Slam business pitch competition have been named. Ryan Lake, director at Arlington Capital Advisors, and Veronica Vega, director of product development for Deschutes Brewery, will be among the five judges offering their expertise to entrepreneurs competing in this year’s competition.

Eligible competitors include startups producing beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, and other malt/wine-based alcoholic beverages. There is no cost to participate in the competition aside from Brewbound Live registration. The application deadline is Friday, November 5.

