Brewbound Pitch Slam 13: A Pitch Competition for Beer & Beyond Brands at Brewbound Live

The Brewbound Pitch Slam returns in-person to the Brewbound Live stage on November 30 + December 1 in Santa Monica, California. The competition provides a stage for startups within the beer, cider, hard seltzer, hard tea, hard coffee, and alcoholic kombucha segments to share their story, pitch their product, and connect with the community.

Emerging beer and alcoholic beverage brands will provide attendees a look into the future of the industry. Finalists have the opportunity to receive feedback on their pitch as well as their beverages from a panel of influential industry judges. The pitches will take place in front of a live audience of industry veterans, potential partners, and hundreds of online viewers looking to see “what’s next” in the world of beer and beyond.

During the competition, finalists present a five minute pitch, field questions from the judges, and receive actionable feedback that can take their brand to the next level. Judges can include retailers, investors, brokers and other industry experts.

The Pitch Slam allows beer and alcoholic beverage brands to take the spotlight during Brewbound Live. All competitors benefit from industry exposure, opening the door for strategic conversations and future partnerships. In addition to recognition, the brand that receives the winning title also receives a Brewbound advertising package valued at $10,000 and free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2022.

The Pitch Slam 11 champion will join an esteemed lineup of past winners including Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company. See what it takes to win by rewatching Brewbound Pitch Slam 12.

Eligible competitors include startups producing beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, and other malt/wine-based alcoholic beverages. There is no cost to participate in the competition aside from Brewbound Live registration. The application deadline is Friday, November 5.

Apply Now for Brewbound Pitch Slam 13 >>

Spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktail brands are invited to apply to compete in BevNet’s Cocktail Showdown on December 5. For more information on the Cocktail Showdown, click here.

To learn more about Brewbound Pitch Slam 13, you can check out detailed information on the format and selection process.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live Winter 2021 takes place on November 30 + December 1 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 18.