Brewbound Live 2021 Speakers: Leaders From Firestone Walker, Athletic Brewing, Drizly, Foxtrot, Buffalo Wild Wings & More

Brewbound, a leading multimedia beer industry trade publication, announced the first round of speakers for its two-day Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California.

Brewbound Live will return in-person on November 30 and December 1 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. Tickets are on-sale now.

The first group of speakers includes:

David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker;

David Macon, chief sales officer of Firestone Walker;

Dustin Hinz, chief marketing officer of Firestone Walker;

Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing Company;

Danelle Kosmal, vice president of research for the Beer Institute;

Liz Paquette, director of brand for Drizly;

Hamish Marshall, co-founder of SLO Brew;

Rodney Cegelski, co-founder of SLO Brew;

Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder of on-demand convenience retailer Foxtrot;

Jason Murphy, beverage product and program innovation manager for Buffalo Wild Wings;

And JB Shireman, director at Arlington Capital Advisors.

Additional speakers will be named in the coming weeks.

Brewbound’s recurring Pitch Slam business pitch competition will also return during the conference with up-and-coming beer and beyond beer companies presenting their business models to a panel of expert industry judges.

Join beer industry professionals from throughout the industry — including top beer and beyond executives, retailers, entrepreneurs and investors, among others — for engaging conversations with industry execs, thought leaders, innovators and trend watchers at Brewbound Live.

