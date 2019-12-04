Watch Live: Brewbound Live Winter 2019 Main Stage Presentations, Attendee Interviews

Can’t make it to Santa Monica this week? Don’t miss the two days of strategic beer industry discussions and attendee interviews. We’re making a free livestream of the two-day event available, thanks to the support from our friends at Live Oak Bank. The broadcast kicks off at 1:30pm PST on Wednesday, December 4th, and continues through Thursday, December 5th. So open up another tab for the livestream page and set a reminder!

The Brewbound Live agenda features main stage discussions that span the current state of the marketplace, finding whitespace, differentiation strategies, “beyond beer” offerings, beer law reform, diversity, and cannabis. Livestream viewers also benefit from additional insights from attendee interviews conducted in the onsite Livestream Studio. Our free livestream of the conference begins on Wednesday, December 4th, from 1:30pm to 4:00pm PST, and Thursday, December 5th, from 9am ET to 3:45pm PST

The day one livestream will consist of main stage presentations, starting with an opening address on the state of craft beer by Tomme Arthur, the co-founder & COO of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing and The Hop Concept. A handful of presentations will follow, as well as the announcement of the annual Brewbound 2019 Awards.

Day two will follow suit with a heavy hitting lineup of industry speakers presenting on the main stage and the addition of the Pitch Slam 11 final round of pitches by innovative beer industry startups. Livestream viewers will also have exclusive access to additional insights and commentary through the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 Livestream Studio. Our schedule includes interviews with leaders and executives from Rhinegeist, Flying Dog, Brooklyn Brewery, Atwater Brewery and CANarchy. Here is the day two Livestream Studio schedule:

10:35 AM — Ben Savage, CMO, Flying Dog

10:45 AM — Mark Rieth, President, Atwater Brewery

10:50 AM — Tracey Ireland, Marketing Manager, Rhinegeist

12:35 PM Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Founder, Archer Roose

12:40 PM Kyle Huling, Co-founder/Vice President, Urban South Brewery

12:50 PM Sarah Swafford, Division Director West, Brooklyn Brewery

12:55 PM Nathan Berndt, Co-founder, Indeed

1:00 PM Sean Mossman, Director, Sales & Marketing, COOP Ale Works

1:05 PM Nick Bartelme, Marketing Manager, CANarchy

1:10 PM Tracy Sheppard, Vice President, Live Oak Bank

3:15 PM Pitch Slam Winner Interview

Visit the livestream page starting at 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 4th, to access the main stage presentations and Livestream Studio interviews.

