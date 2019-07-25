Pitch Slam 11: Present Your Brand at Brewbound Live

The Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, presented by Craft Brew Alliance, returns to Santa Monica, CA, during the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 conference December 4-5. The business pitch competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and build awareness for startups within the beer, cider, hard seltzer, and alcoholic kombucha categories.

The two-day contest gives 15 companies an opportunity to benefit from an additional educational session with respected beer industry veterans and a semi-final and final round of business pitches and feedback.

On December 4, the competition kicks off with an educational session and one-on-one conversations with some of the best minds in the beer business. The half-day crash course focuses on issues and topics specific to the needs of early-stage brewing companies, and culminates with the semi-final round of pitches.

Five brands are then selected to present in the final round on the Brewbound Live main stage on December 5. A panel of respected industry experts — including brand owners, investors, distributors, retailers, and consultants — will weigh in on the products and pitches, providing a live case study for engaged attendees and thousands of livestream viewers.

A winner will be selected at the end of Brewbound Live and featured during a live interview in the Livestream Studio.

The prize: a paid trip for two to Craft Brew Alliance’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, for strategy sessions, as well as free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2020 and a free Brewbound industry awareness advertising package valued at $10,000.

The Pitch Slam champion isn’t the only winner, however. In addition to valuable feedback and celebrity status at the event, semi-finalists and finalists receive industry exposure from written and video content that will live permanently on Brewbound.com and its YouTube channel.

Rewatch all of the past pitches for a better understanding of the two-day competition. Willie’s Superbrew, which brews a hard seltzer that incorporates superfoods and focuses on transparency and utilizing real ingredients, won the 2018 competition. Watch the winning Pitch Slam 10 presentation.

The application is now open for Pitch Slam 11. Apply today to share your story with the beer industry on the Brewbound Live stage.

Hundreds of beer industry professionals will gather for the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 beer business conference at the Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica. The discounted room block is now available on a first-come, first-served basis for registered attendees. Register now to lock in your room at the lowest rate.

Stay tuned for official speaker and agenda announcements in the coming months. Expect a first-rate speaker roster of distinguished beer industry professionals, ranging from trailblazers to rising stars.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities. Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.