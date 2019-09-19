Former Beer Execs in the Cannabis Space To Speak at Brewbound Live Winter 2019

It’s no secret that forward-thinkers are eyeing the cannabis space as the next big boom. To provide a look into this budding category, we’re bringing together a panel of former beer executives who have transitioned to companies within the cannabis space.

Craft beer versus cannabis: How do they compare? At Brewbound Live Winter 2019 on December 4 and 5 in Santa Monica, attendees will hear first-hand accounts on the similarities and drastic differences between the craft beer and cannabis industries. Craft beer professionals can tap into stories of transition and lessons learned, as well as take away insights about the impact of cannabis on beer and business.

Joining the panel at Brewbound Live will be:

Ted Whitney, the sales director for NUG, a vertically integrated cannabis company involved in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, distillation, distribution and retail. A seasoned sales professional, Whitney has worked with Avery Brewing Company, 21st Amendment, and Melvin Brewing in developing highly successful sales teams.

Brian Dewey, VP of sales for Kiva Confections, a leading edible cannabis brand. Dewey spent 16 years in craft beer leading sales and distribution strategies for Stone Brewing Co., Golden Road Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Stone Distributing.

Matt Gamble, VP of operations for Theory Wellness, a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing company. Gamble previously managed the operations at Clown Shoes Brewing and Massachusetts Beverage Alliance.

In addition to exploring cannabis, Brewbound will welcome Nielsen to the stage to present on the emerging “beyond beer” movement. The data-driven presentation will explore the growth of hard seltzer and other FMBs and their impact on the beer industry.

Main stage presentations will be led by more than 20 brewery founders and industry leaders, providing actionable insights for brewery leaders looking to stay ahead and discover new opportunities.

Along with thought-provoking main stage conversations, networking and beer sampling are a focus of the two-day event. Additional opportunities include the Crash Course educational session for early-stage breweries, Breakout Sessions for established breweries, and the Pitch Slam business competition.

Hundreds of beer industry professionals will gather for the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 beer business conference at the Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica. Early registration ends on Friday, October 25. Register now to save $200 per ticket.

