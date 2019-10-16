Emerging Breweries Discuss Differentiation Strategies at Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Reuben’s Brews, Monday Night Brewing, and Cape May Brewing are each growing rapidly in their respective corners of the U.S. What’s their secret to success? The founders of these emerging breweries will come together at Brewbound Live to discuss their varying business strategies and plans for future growth.

During our Brewbound Live Winter 2019 business conference in Santa Monica, California, this December 4th and 5th, we’ll share their stories as case studies to how to grow within an ever evolving and increasingly competitive marketplace. Joining us at Brewbound Live are:

Adam Robbings, the co-founder of Reuben’s Brews. Since opening in 2012, the brewery has quickly become a fan favorite in Seattle. To meet the demand and expanded distribution into Oregon, the brewery recently opened an 11,000 sq. ft production facility and hopes to produce as much as 21,000 barrels of beer in 2019, up from 14,200 barrels last year.

Ryan Krill, co-founder and CEO of Cape May Brewing Company. Krill and his two co-founders started Cape May eight years ago in South Jersey, and the company has grown into one of New Jersey’s largest craft breweries. Last year Cape May achieved regional brewery status, increasing production 75%, to 16,269 barrels. The company continues to grow, adding distribution in Pennsylvania and targeting 23,000 barrels this year.

Jeff Heck, co-founder and CEO of Monday Night Brewing. The Atlanta-based company was founded in 2011 by Heck and his two partners, who were homebrewing enthusiasts who happened to be in the same bible study. Over the past eight years, Monday Night’s focus has remained on its people by building a company culture of accountability and ownership.

Brewbound Live will bring together emerging craft breweries, as well as more mature beer companies. The Brewbound Live speaker roster will also feature Tomme Arthur, the co-founder & COO of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing and The Hop Concept; Chris Cramer, the CEO and co-founder of Karl Strauss Brewing Company; and Sofia Colucci, the VP of Innovation at MillerCoors, among several others.

In addition to evolving business models, the Brewbound Live agenda will feature discussions on the state of craft brewing, beyond beer offerings, and the cannabis space. Along with main stage conversations, networking and beer sampling, we’ve implemented both early-stage and advanced content during the two-day event. The program kicks off with Crash Course educational boot camp for early stage breweries and Breakout Sessions for more established companies.

We’ve also introduced new tiered production-based pricing that will allow you to bring more attendees together to network, solve problems and and gain firsthand insights across your respective organizations.

