Crash Course: Experts Share Tactics for Startups at Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Early stage companies can explore tactics to incorporate into their business strategy at Brewbound Live’s Crash Course. Seasoned experts will share best practices for capital raising, brand building, marketing, sales planning and trademark law. The classroom-style sessions will take place on the first half-day of the event.

The Crash Course at Brewbound Live Winter 2019 will give beer, cider, hard seltzer, FMB and hard kombucha startups time to cover essential business topics with a group of industry experts. The session will provide opportunities for attendees to ask questions and takeaway actionable insights. In addition to presentations, the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam semifinals will take place, with the judges providing immediate feedback and selecting who will move on to the finals. Apply to compete in the Pitch Slam by Nov. 25.

Crash Course begins at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4 at Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica, where the main conference is held. It is open to all attending brands, however priority will be given to Pitch Slam participants and early stage brands. Now with two full days of content, Brewbound Live offers a separate Breakout Sessions track for more established breweries, held during the same time at Crash Course. The Breakout Sessions agenda will be announced soon.

Here’s a look at the Crash Course agenda:

8:30-9:00 AM Brewbound Live Registration & Networking

Finance & Capital Raising with Maria Pearman, Principal, Perkins & Co.

Maria Pearman is a sought-after brewery industry finance and accounting expert with a focus on small breweries.

Building a Brand Identity with Margaret Link, Director of Marketing, Sufferfest Beer Co.

In February, Sufferfest became the first acquisition by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Margaret Link played a key role in building the consumer-focused brand.

Understanding Trademark with Brendan M. Palfreyman, Partner, Harris Beach

Representing over 160 clients in the alcoholic beverage space, Brendan Palfreyman is an expert in issues ranging from trademark to distribution contracts to real estate and bankruptcy.

Sales Planning & Forecasting with Marty Ochs, President of Sales, Brew Pipeline

Marty Ochs has helped build two well-known field teams from scratch, with both Oskar Blues Brewery and Ninkasi Brewing Co. Today, Ochs leads a team of regional sales directors focused on innovative revenue generation for breweries, retailers and distributors.

PR & Marketing with Chad Melis, Founder, Turn It Up Marketing

Chad Melis was the driving marketing force behind growing Oskar Blues Brewery into an iconic national brand. At CANarchy, Melis played a key role in developing and announcing the CANarchy go-to-market strategy and narrative as the collective approached 500,000 barrels.

Pitch Slam Semifinals

Following Crash Course and Breakout Sessions, Brewbound Live’s main stage presentations will kickoff after lunch. The speaker roster so far includes Nielsen, which will provide a data-driven presentation focused on the growth of “beyond beer” segments, and a panel of former beer executives who’ve transitioned to the cannabis space, with more brewery leaders and innovators to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of brewery executives, leading distributors, craft-centric retailers, and investors attend Brewbound Live to engage in business-focused conversations, sample the latest beers and FMBs, and explore opportunities for growth.

Early registration savings continue through October 25, and a limited number of discounted rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today to save $200 per ticket and gain access to the room block.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities. Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information.