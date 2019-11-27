Brewbound Pitch Slam 11: Meet the Semi-Finalists and Judges

We’re excited to reveal the Brewbound Pitch Slam 11 semi-finalists and judges. We received an unprecedented number of applicants this year and narrowed down the semi-final pool to 15 companies. The chosen semi-finalists produce a wide range of alcoholic beverages. The competition is a microcosm of the overall beer industry, as companies turn to malternatives, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and other offerings to diversify their portfolios and find growth.

The Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, presented by Craft Brew Alliance, returns to Santa Monica, CA, during the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 business conference on December 4th and 5th. The business pitch competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and build awareness for startups making beer, cider, hard seltzer, canned cocktails, kombucha and other alcoholic beverages.

This winter’s competing brands:

Braveheart Brewing

Annapurna Mead

Metazoa Brewing Co.

TUYA SuperBrew

Aurochs Brewing Company

Pink Ocean Rosé Spritz

Morabeza

Author Mead Co.

O LIGHT® – Organic Light Beer

Orchid Island Brewery

Little Fancy

Kandula Brewing Company

Halyard Brewing Company

Urban Artifact

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co

Beyond national industry exposure, the above companies are competing for a paid trip to Craft Brew Alliance’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon, to engage in strategy sessions, as well as free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2020 and a Brewbound industry awareness advertising package valued at $10,000.

Past winners of the Pitch Slam, originally called Startup Brewery Challenge, include Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil Brewing, Armada Brewing, Border X Brewing, Hopewell Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, Braxton Brewing Company, CODA Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and 5 Stones Brewing.

Choosing the winner will be a panel of respected industry experts, including executives, brand owners and consultants. Throughout the semi-final and final rounds, the judges will also provide valuable feedback that could impact the trajectory of these young brands and help accelerate growth.

The judges include:

Ryan Lake, Principal, Arlington Capital Advisors

Nico Enriquez, CEO, Willie’s Superbrew

Marty Ochs, President, Sales, Brew Pipeline

Karmen Olson, co-founder, pH Experiment

Tom Bleigh, co-founder, pH Experiment

For those who can’t make the trip to Santa Monica, portions of the Pitch Slam competition and Brewbound Live event will be available via a free live stream on Thursday, December 5th.

Joining these semi-finalists will be founders and leaders from Societe, Rhinegeist, Allagash, Stone, The Lost Abbey, and Deschutes, among others. View the full list of registered companies.

