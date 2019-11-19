Brewbound Live Speakers Added: Diversity, Inclusion, Equality and Community

We’ve added two new speakers to the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 speaker lineup: Graci Harkema, the former diversity and inclusion Director for Founders Brewing Co., and Day Bracey, the co-founder of Fresh Fest. They will tackle the questions business owners ask when looking to build diverse teams and engage diverse consumers.

At Brew Talks CBC 2019, we learned that the beer industry can’t be complacent. Companies must actively engage new communities to reach diverse customers and potential talent for their businesses, creating a company culture that is inclusive. These themes of community, diversity, inclusion and equality will carry into Brewbound Live Winter 2019 next month in Santa Monica, Calif.

Graci Harkema will share lessons from her inclusive leadership training, which is focused on attracting a diverse workforce and developing a workplace that follows suit. She will share lessons from her time at Founders Brewing Co., as well as provide her take on the state of diversity in the beer industry and where she sees opportunities to move toward equity.

Later in the program, Dan Bracey will provide insights into engaging and creating communities. How he does it: events and media. Wanting to bridge gaps within the beer industry, he co-founded America’s first black brewery festival, Fresh Fest in Pittsburgh. When he isn’t organizing the nationally recognized event, Bracey co-hosts the Drinking Partners podcast and writes the Day Drinking column in The Pittsburgh Current.

Harkema and Bracey will join a Brewbound Live speaker roster that features executives from breweries of all sizes, such as Veronica Vega, the director of product development at Deschutes Brewery; Tomme Arthur, the co-founder & COO of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing and The Hop Concept; Chris Cramer, the CEO and co-founder of Karl Strauss Brewing Company; and Dominic Engels, the CEO of Stone Brewing, among others.

The full Brewbound Live agenda features discussions on the state of craft brewing, beyond beer offerings, and the cannabis space. Along with main stage conversations, networking and beer sampling, we’ll also be hosting the Networking Party Presented by YETI and The Dudes’ Brewing on December 4th and the Brewbound Live Wrap Up Party Presented by CANarchy and Ball on December 5th.

We’ve also introduced new tiered production-based pricing that allows you to bring more attendees together to network, solve problems and and gain firsthand insights across your respective organizations.

Brewbound Live Winter 2019 is only 15 days away. Time is running out to register.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities. Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.