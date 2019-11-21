Brewbound Live: How Stone Brewing and Karl Strauss Use Scale in Turbulent Times

In 13 days the No. 9 and No. 40 breweries on the Brewer Association’s Top 50 craft breweries list will travel from their home bases in San Diego County to Brewbound Live in Santa Monica, Calif. Representing the two large craft breweries will be the ones steering their ships: Karl Strauss co-founder and CEO Chris Cramer and Stone Brewing CEO Dominic Engels.

More than half of the top 50 Brewers Association-defined craft breweries didn’t grow in 2018. What has caused this turbulence for larger craft brewers? Competition? Changing consumer preferences? As the big guy, how do you compete with the 7,500+ smaller, more nimble breweries? We’ll hear two top 50 craft brewers of varying sizes.

Learn how Stone Brewing and Karl Strauss are evolving their businesses in an environment that is more competitive than ever. Chris Cramer, a pioneer of the craft brewing industry for more than 30 years, will share strategies for diversifying your business and bucking negative trends.Dominic Engels, on the other hand, will share lessons from Stone’s expansion across the U.S. and in international markets, and discuss how a business pushes forward beyond the story of its founders, who while still involved, have taken a step back from the daily operations.

The official agenda for Brewbound Live has been released and features leaders from breweries of all sizes, including The Lost Abbey, Deschutes Brewery, Molson Coors, Bissell Brothers, Reuben’s Brews, Monday Night Brewing, Cape May Brewing Company and Austin Beer Works. In addition to sharing business advice and lessons learned, we’ll explore the state of craft brewing, beyond beer offerings, and the cannabis space.

