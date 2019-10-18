Brewbound Live Agenda Announced: Lost Abbey, Bissell Brothers, MillerCoors, Karl Strauss Featured

Beer industry trailblazers, trendsetters and rising stars are highlighted on the recently released Brewbound Live Winter 2019 agenda. From emerging breweries such as Bissel Brothers to more mature operations such as Karl Strauss, the program features a range of brewery case studies.

The two-day business conference is curated around the business needs of brewery founders and CEOs, providing an environment to share stories, network, collaborate and plan for the future of their businesses. Taking place December 4th and 5th in Santa Monica, Brewbound Live will create an intimate setting for high-level conversations that provide actionable takeaways. We’ve already announced discussions that span “beyond beer” offerings, beer law reform, cannabis and startup education. Now, here’s what’s new:

Opening Address: The State of Craft Beer — Tomme Arthur, Co-Founder & COO of The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing and The Hop Concept

Finding and Selling Whitespace — Sofia Colucci, VP of Innovation, MillerCoors; Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery; and an additional panelist from the retail world to be announced.

Heads and Tailwinds: Moving Fast in Changing Business Currents — Peter Bissell, co-founder, Bissell Brothers

Big Company Craft: Using Scale in Turbulent Times — Chris Cramer, CEO & Co-Founder, Karl Strauss Brewing Company; additional panelist TBA

Presentation: The Increasingly Diverse Beer Consumer – Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA

The complete Brewbound Live agenda features two full days of business discussion for both emerging and established breweries, a Pitch Slam business competition, sampling of new and innovative products, and Livestream Studio interviews with attendees.

Beers and networking are also on the agenda. Brewbound Live will feature an after party on the night of Day 1 at The Dudes’ Brewing Company in Santa Monica, and there will also be a poolside wrap up party at the Le Meridien, following the final presentation.

View the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 agenda >>

The program kicks off the morning of Wednesday, December 4th, with both early-stage and advanced content. The Crash Course educational boot camp is for early stage breweries and the Breakout Sessions provide insights for more established companies.

We’ve also heard that companies want to be able to bring more members from their leadership teams, so we’ve introduced new tiered production-based pricing. Attend Brewbound Live to network, solve problems and gain firsthand insights for your respective organizations.

Brewbound Live Winter 2019 early registration savings expires in one week on Friday, October 25. Register today to save $200 per ticket.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities. Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.