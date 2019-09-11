Beyond Beer: Explore Nielsen’s Insights at Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Hard seltzer — it’s everywhere — along with a surge of other FMBs. Have you explored expanding your portfolio with beyond beer offerings? Or are you considering it? What opportunities are there outside of traditional beer, and what do consumers actually want to drink?

Nielsen is going to dive into the data to see how these emerging segments are developing and how they impact the beer industry. Caitlyn Battaglia, the Manager of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice Area, and Danelle Kosmal, the VP of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice, will take the Brewbound Live Winter 2019 stage to explore FMB activity and consumer trends driving that activity.

Consumers are more health-conscious, making them rethink the way they drink. To adapt and meet the better-for-you demand, many craft breweries are expanding their portfolios to products such as hard seltzer, canned cocktails, hard kombucha, cannabis-infused beverages, canned wine and non-alcoholic beer.

Just yesterday Deschutes Brewery unveiled Modified Theory, a line of flavored malt beverages, which is just one of a flood of new products being released by the craft beer community. The challenge is finding whitespace within the surge of new products.

