Keith Villa, Lynne Weaver and More Join Brewbound Live

Brewbound, a leading trade publication covering the beer industry, today announced the next wave of speakers who will take the main stage during its two-day Brewbound Live business conference in November.

Leaders from three fast-growing craft breweries will join the event – which takes place on November 27th and 28th in Santa Monica, California – to discuss how they are differentiating their brands in a crowded marketplace.

Three Weavers Brewing founder Lynne Weaver, Melvin Brewing co-founder Jeremy Tofte and Fort Point Beer Company director of sales Brandon Borgel will explain how their companies will remain competitive as the category approaches 7,000 breweries.

The conference will also feature a presentation from Jocelyn Sheltraw, the director of regional strategy for Headset, a real-time business intelligence and analytics service for the cannabis industry.

Following Sheltraw’s presentation, there will be a panel discussion on the marijuana space that will include Keith Villa, the creator of Blue Moon, who recently launched CERIA Beverages Company and is creating a line of non-alcoholic craft beers infused with THC.

Also joining the Brewbound Live program are Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway, Pabst Brewing GM Matt Bruhn and Ben Dollard, the president of Constellation Brands’ craft & specialty division.

In addition to curating a variety of high-value panel discussions and presentations for the main stage, Brewbound has also created a lecture-style crash course for early-stage beer, cider, and malternative companies. Coinciding with the first round of Pitch Slam, a business pitch competition sponsored by Craft Brew Alliance, the half-day session will feature presentations on finance, capital raising, branding, sales forecasting, distribution, retailing, and marketing and procurement and inventory planning.

Current Crash Course speakers include:

Kary Shumway CFO, Wormtown Brewery

Marty Ochs, Founder, E3 Craft Strategies

Tim Near, Procurement & Logistics Expert, Agrowgate

Fred Hart, Partner & Creative Director, Interact Boulder

Additional Brewbound Live main stage speakers include:

Felipe Szpigel, Craft and Beyond Beer, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Pete Marino, President, Tenth and Blake, MillerCoors

Andy Thomas, CEO, Craft Brew Alliance

Eugene Kashper, Chairman, Pabst Brewing Company

Bryant Goulding, Co-Founder, Rhinegeist Brewery

Mike Provance, CEO, 3×3 Insights

David Vartanian, Senior Director, National Category Management, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Caitlyn Battaglia, Manager, Beverage Alcohol Practice, Nielsen

Matthew Crompton, Client Director, Nielsen CGA

The Brewbound Live event brings stakeholders from all three tiers of the brewing industry together to discuss trends, challenges and the future of beer. A variety of unique learning, networking and sampling opportunities will also be available to all attendees over the course of the two-day event.

Hundreds of beer industry professionals are expected to attend Brewbound Live, which is being held at the famous Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Don’t miss out on your chance to engage in thought-provoking conversations with established industry veterans, innovative thinkers, and emerging trendspotters.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should inquire about opportunities. Please visit www.brewboundlive.com for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.