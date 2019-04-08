Brewbound Live Returns to Santa Monica in December

Brewbound, a leading trade publication covering the beer industry, today announced the return of its two-day business conference for professionals in the beer, cider, hard kombucha, and flavored malt beverage industries.

Called Brewbound Live, the event takes place on December 4 and 5 at Le Méridien Delfina in Santa Monica, California.

“Our first two-day Brewbound Live event was a huge success in 2018, and we’re super excited to bring it back to Santa Monica in 2019,” said Brewbound editor Chris Furnari.

December’s Brewbound Live conference will bring a diverse group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs together to discuss emerging trends, industry headwinds and the future of brewing.

Attendees can expect to participate in high-level business discussion while gaining key insights to help them successfully navigate a competitive beverage alcohol marketplace.

In addition to a range of dynamic presentations and panel discussions, the event will offer up-and-coming brands the opportunity to compete in Brewbound’s “Pitch Slam.”

The Pitch Slam welcomes makers of adult beverages beyond beer, including cider, hard seltzer, and alcoholic kombucha, to take the stage in Brewbound’s one-of-a-kind business pitch competition. Respected industry veterans — including brewers, distributors, retailers, investors, marketers, and consultants — will judge.

Pitch Slam participants and early-stage entrepreneurs are also invited to participate in a half-day crash course, where they will meet with and learn from experts in brewing, distributing, retailing, and sales and marketing.

Hundreds of beer industry professionals — including prominent beer company executives, leading distributors, craft-centric retailers, and investors — will attend the Brewbound Live business conference.

Don't miss your chance to engage in thought-provoking conversations with established industry veterans, innovative thinkers and trendsetters.

Official speaker and agenda announcements will be made in the coming months. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities. Please visit brewboundlive.com for additional information.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth podcast interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.