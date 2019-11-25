Brewbound Live Parties Presented by YETI, CANarchy, The Dude’s Brewing & Ball

Brewbound has partnered with YETI, CANarchy, The Dude’s Brewing and Ball Corporation to bring Brewbound Live attendees two evenings of networking, beers and fun.

Returning to Santa Monica in just nine days, Brewbound Live will bring together hundreds of c-level brewery leaders and industry professionals to discuss differentiation strategies, the state of the marketplace and areas for growth. The networking parties allow attendees to continue those conversations and build upon both new and established industry partnerships

After introductions are made on day one, we’ll head to the Networking Party, presented by The Dude’s Brewing Company and YETI. Attendees of the business event will have the opportunity to talk in a more intimate setting, while enjoying locally crafted beers. The networking party will take place at The Dude’s Brewing Company (395 Santa Monica Pl #304, Santa Monica, CA 90401) on Wednesday, December 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The brewery is located just half a mile from the event venue.

Once the event concludes on day two, we’ll have even more to talk about, so we’ll be hosting a wrap up party presented by the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective and Ball Corporation. It will take place right after the Pitch Slam winner announcement, from 3:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at the Le Méridien Delfina Pool Patio. Enjoy CANarchy beers next to the pool in sunny SoCal weather and connect one last time with fellow attendees.

Important Note: Both events are only open to registered attendees of Brewbound Live Winter 2019, taking place at the Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica Hotel December 4 and 5. If you are interested in attending both days of Brewbound Live, including the social events, time is running out to register.

Decision makers from beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha and cannabis categories will be there. Founders and leaders from Societe, Rhinegeist, Allagash, Stone, The Lost Abbey, and Deschutes, among others, are registered to attend. View the full list of registered companies.

The two-day Brewbound Live event is only nine days away. If you plan on having business discussions with your peers in Santa Monica, you only have nine days to register. Don’t miss your chance to discuss the future of the beer industry with peers and partners who can provide actionable business advice.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.