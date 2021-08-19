Brewbound Session

SPONSOR
Register
Join us in-person on September 9! Register to attend.

Brew Talks Returns In-Person September 9 in Denver, ft. Leaders from Dogfish Head, New Belgium, and Bell’s

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Brewbound’s return to in-person events kicks off Thursday, September 9, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference in Denver with a special Brew Talks meet up.

Tickets are available now for the event, which will feature a pair of beer business-focused conversations. The first — Crafting a New Legacy: Building the Traditional Beer Brands of the Future, While Supporting Your Core — will explore how three top craft breweries are accentuating their legacy traditional beer brands with new offerings.

Joining the conversation will be:

  • Sam Calagione, co-founder, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
  • Steve Fechheimer, CEO, New Belgium Brewing Company
  • Carrie Yunker, executive vice president, Bell’s Brewery

The panel will discuss strategies behind continuing to build their top product lines, from the iconic 60 Minute IPA, Fat Tire Amber, and Two Hearted Ale, to creating newer franchises such as Hazy-O, Voodoo Ranger and No, Yeah.

The second conversation is expected to explore marketing strategies to connect with legal drinking age Generation Z consumers. Panelists and details to come in the coming weeks.

The program will begin at 1 p.m. MT at Herman’s Hideaway (1578 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado, 80210).

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29.

Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Register here.

For those who can’t attend in person, Brew Talks will stream live for free at Brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and O-I. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, Ska Fabricating, G&D Chillers, John I. Haas, and Inland Packaging. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brewbound’s parent company, BevNet, will be actively monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines with regard to vaccine and mask requirements, as well as current COVID conditions, and will advise our attendees regarding those policies at our events as our event dates get closer. Our top priorities are for the well-being, health and livelihoods of our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and staff.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/19: Brewbound Podcast: Boston Beer Does the Dew 09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More