Brew Talks Returns In-Person September 9 in Denver, ft. Leaders from Dogfish Head, New Belgium, and Bell’s

Brewbound’s return to in-person events kicks off Thursday, September 9, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference in Denver with a special Brew Talks meet up.

Tickets are available now for the event, which will feature a pair of beer business-focused conversations. The first — Crafting a New Legacy: Building the Traditional Beer Brands of the Future, While Supporting Your Core — will explore how three top craft breweries are accentuating their legacy traditional beer brands with new offerings.

Joining the conversation will be:

Sam Calagione, co-founder, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Steve Fechheimer, CEO, New Belgium Brewing Company

Carrie Yunker, executive vice president, Bell’s Brewery

The panel will discuss strategies behind continuing to build their top product lines, from the iconic 60 Minute IPA, Fat Tire Amber, and Two Hearted Ale, to creating newer franchises such as Hazy-O, Voodoo Ranger and No, Yeah.

The second conversation is expected to explore marketing strategies to connect with legal drinking age Generation Z consumers. Panelists and details to come in the coming weeks.

The program will begin at 1 p.m. MT at Herman’s Hideaway (1578 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado, 80210).

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29.

Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Register here.

For those who can’t attend in person, Brew Talks will stream live for free at Brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and O-I. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, Ska Fabricating, G&D Chillers, John I. Haas, and Inland Packaging. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brewbound’s parent company, BevNet, will be actively monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines with regard to vaccine and mask requirements, as well as current COVID conditions, and will advise our attendees regarding those policies at our events as our event dates get closer. Our top priorities are for the well-being, health and livelihoods of our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and staff.

