Brew Talks at GABF: Beyond Beer Panel, Dogfish Head-Boston Beer Merger

The final Brew Talks of 2019 travels to Denver, CO, this October and will feature Dogfish Head’s Sam Calagione, as well as executives from Maui Brewing, CANarchy and Odell Brewing.

The industry meetup is taking place on Friday, October 4, during the Great American Beer Festival. Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Brew Talks gives brewers, distributors, and retailers a chance to come together and take part in honest conversations about the industry.

Brewbound’s Editor Justin Kendall will kick off the three-hour program with a one-on-one conversation with Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione. The pair will dive into Dogfish Head’s recent merger with Boston Beer, and discuss the future of the company, its Beer & Benevolence charity and take a wider look at the current state of the beer industry.

Following a break to network and sample a selection of Dogfish Head’s latest innovations, the conversation will shift to “beyond beer” offerings. Many craft breweries are expanding their portfolios to products other than beer — including hard seltzer, canned cocktails, and canned wine, among other offerings — in an effort to grow their businesses and reach new consumers, many of whom are living more health-conscious lives.

Matt Fraser, president of the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective; Garrett Marrero, the co-founder of Maui Brewing Company; and Eric Smith, the chief sales and marketing officer of Odell Brewing Company, will share how each of their companies are testing and entering new segments to meet consumer demand.

Beer industry professionals are invited to take part in three hours of top-level business discussion and networking, beginning at 12:00 P.M., at Herman’s Hideaway (1578 S Broadway Denver, CO 80210).

Tickets are $25 for brewers, distributors and retailers, and $199 for all other attendees. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks during GABF this October is the third and final stop of 2019, which included industry meetups during the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, CO, and SAVOR in Washington, D.C. Stay tuned for the announcement of Brew Talks 2020 dates and locations.

Brew Talks at GABF 2019 is also sponsored by ABS Commercial, Keg Logistics, Reyes and Altizon.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the 2020 edition of our Brew Talks meetup series should contact Bryce McDonald.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 25 charitable events since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 23 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,000 beer industry professionals.

About Dogfish Head Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring, The Tasting Room & Kitchen. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer and Instagram: dogfishhead.