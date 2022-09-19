Brew Talks Denver: What Comes After IPA? Leaders From Dogfish Head, Sierra Nevada, Atrevida & 3 Tier Beverages Discuss

Brewbound’s Brew Talks conversation and networking series will examine portfolio strategies to grow sales and the overall craft beer category beyond its most popular style, IPA.

Hours before the Great American Beer Festival kicks off, Brewbound will host its final Brew Talks meetup of 2022 at Cervantes Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205), featuring networking, beers and beer business discussions from noon to 3 p.m. MT on Thursday, October 6.

Leaders from top craft breweries and an up-and-coming consulting firm will explore one of the craft segment’s most challenging commercial issues: How do you innovate at scale beyond the IPA juggernaut? With the various IPA substyles accounting for nearly half of off-premise craft beer sales, the panel will explore where the opportunities for growth are in other beer styles and how they’re building their product mix.

Joining the discussion will be:

Mark Safarik, Dogfish Head brewmaster;

Kyle Ingram, Sierra Nevada brand director;

Mary Mills, 3 Tier Beverages consultant;

Jessica Fierro, Atrevida Beer Co. owner and head brewer.

A second panel will bring together sales leaders to offer tips and tricks for growing chain sales. Joining the conversation will be:

Billy Clayton, Odell Brewing, senior national account manager;

Ryan Call, Dry Dock Brewing, director of sales;

Elizabeth Isenbart, JuneShine, director of national accounts;

Becca Toft, Athletic Brewing, key account manager for the Midwest.

Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson and Broken Compass Brewing co-founder Jason Ford will also share insights into the trade group’s legislative work.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division.

Tickets for the live event for brewery employees, distributors, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.