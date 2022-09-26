Brew Talks Denver: Colorado Guild Leaders Discuss Current Issues

Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson and guild president Jason Ford will discuss the most pressing issues facing Colorado craft breweries next week during Brewbound’s Brew Talks event.

Hours before the Great American Beer Festival kicks off, Brewbound will host its final Brew Talks meetup of 2022 at Cervantes Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205), featuring networking, beers and beer business discussions from noon to 3 p.m. MT on Thursday, October 6.

Adelson and Ford, also the owner of Breckenridge-based Broken Compass Brewing, will discuss legislative issues affecting Colorado’s 428 craft breweries, including pending changes to the state’s cap on off-premise alcohol retail licenses. Colorado has 9.9 breweries per capita, ranking sixth nationwide, according to the Brewers Association. Last year, the state’s craft beer industry generated $2.45 billion in economic impact.

Founded in 1995, the Colorado Brewers Guild remains one of the oldest trade organizations representing craft breweries.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division and Crafted ERP.

Tickets for the live event for brewery employees, distributors, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

