Brewbound Live 2024: Meet the Pitch Slam Semifinalists

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists for the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, our business pitch competition for beer and beverage-alcohol brands. Semifinalists will compete during Brewbound Live 2024, taking place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California.

A panel of expert judges will offer participants and attendees valuable insights on what makes for a successful beer or beverage-alcohol brand. This year’s semifinalists include:

BEERGUT

Besa Hard Seltzer

Dad Strength Brewing

Hurray’s Girl Beer

Match Point Brewing

Meli

New Helvetia Brewery Cooperative

SoCal Vibes Co

Sorriso

Starbase Brewing

In addition to recognition, the brand that receives the winning title also receives a Brewbound advertising package valued at $10,000 as well as featured coverage on Brewbound.com

The Pitch Slam champion will join a lineup of past winners including Sunboy, Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company.

Be in the room to witness the next generation of beverage-alcohol brands, sample the products, and meet the founders.

