Brewbound Live Winter 2023: Discounted Room Block Open in Marina del Rey

It’s time to book your room for Brewbound Live! Our two-day event for beer and beverage-alcohol professionals heads to Marina del Rey, California, on December 6 + 7. Register now to stay just steps from the action and save on your stay at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA).

Attendees can look forward to business conversations during scheduled networking breaks, the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, samples of the latest innovations in the industry, the Brewbound Live Official Party, and expert presentations from brewery leaders, retailers, beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, and data providers, all set against the backdrop of sunny Southern California.

The Brewbound Live room block always sells out, so we encourage you to register today to secure your place among brewers, retailers, investors, distributors, beer leaders, and industry partners. Plus, right now you can also take advantage of early registration pricing. Save $100 per registration. Brewbound Insiders save an additional $100. Plan ahead to save and take advantage of both the room block and early registration discounts.

Register for Brewbound Live Winter 2023 >>

Once you register, you will receive an email with the link to the discounted room block.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.