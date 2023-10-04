Brewbound Live 2023: Explore the Fourth Category with Beatbox, BuzzBallz and Stateside Vodka

Leaders from BuzzBallz, BeatBox and Stateside Vodka will share their growth stories and strategies during the Brewbound Live business conference this December in Marina del Rey.

On December 7, BuzzBallz founder Merrilee Kick, BeatBox Beverages co-founder Aimy Steadman and Stateside Vodka CEO Clement Pappas will explore fourth category trends and opportunities, their growth philosophies and insights into their strategies.

All three panelists helm ready-to-drink brands with explosive growth. BuzzBallz, maker of colorful circular canned cocktails, is a top 10 spirits brand in off-premise retailers tracked by Circana. Party punch maker BeatBox has maintained triple-digit growth in scans. Stateside’s Surfside brand of vodka-based hard tea and lemonade outperformed the company’s projections fivefold in New Jersey.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 and 7 in Marina del Rey, California, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

The program will feature two days of strategy sessions and networking. The speaker lineup includes Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson, National Beer Wholesalers Association chief economist Lester Jones, and Tilray Brands president of U.S. beer Ty Gilmore. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

