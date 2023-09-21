Brewbound Live 2023 to Explore Why a Cannabis Firm is the Most Active Acquirer of Craft Breweries

Brewbound Live will return to Southern California this December.

This year’s business conference will feature a fireside chat with Tilray Brand’s president of the U.S. Beer Division Ty Gilmore.

Gilmore will offer insights into the global cannabis firm’s craft beverage strategy after making nine acquisitions in 2023.

Tilray has quickly built a portfolio of craft brands through acquisitions, including SweetWater, Green Flash, Alpine Beer Co. and Breckenridge Distillery. The company added to its roster this year with the additions of New York’s Montauk Brewing Company in January, followed by a transaction for eight craft beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev, including Shock Top, Blue Point, Breckenridge, 10 Barrel, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, Square Mile Cider and HiBall.

Gilmore will discuss what comes next, the balancing act of those brands, and Tilray’s appetite for additional M&A.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 and 7 in Marina del Rey, California, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

