Brewbound Live 2023: NIQ and 3 Tier Beverages Leaders to Explore Evolving Consumer

From Generation Z to the silver tsunami, keeping up with consumers and their rapidly changing drinking habits isn’t easy. The 2023 Brewbound Live business conference (December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey) will try to break the mystique with a presentation by NIQ beverage alcohol vertical director of thought leadership Kaleigh Theriault and 3 Tier Beverages analytics and client success consultant Stephanie Roatis.

Theriault and Roatis will provide fresh perspectives and share strategies to help brands better understand the consumer, from changing demographics to sober curiosity to consumer powered trends on flavor, pack size and channel choices.

This session is your ticket to unlocking a level of consumer engagement as strong as Swifties watching a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Theriault and Roatis join a speaker roster that includes Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson, NBWA chief economist Lester Jones, Tilray president of U.S. beer division Ty Gilmore, National Black Brewers Association executive director Kevin Asato, Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker, BuzzBallz founder Merrilee Kick, BeatBox co-founder Aimy Steadman, and Stateside Vodka CEO Clement Pappas. More speakers to be announced in the coming days.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 and 7 in Marina del Rey, California, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

