Brewbound Live 2023: Chief Economists Bart Watson and Lester Jones Tackle Beer Industry’s Hot Topics

The beer industry’s chief economists will come together to discuss beer’s data, challenges and opportunities during the 2023 Brewbound Live business conference in Marina del Rey, California.

Bart Watson and Lester Jones, chief economists of the Brewers Association and the National Beer Wholesalers Association, respectively, will share the stage on December 6 to provide an update on beer industry trends and the trajectory heading into 2024.

Watson and Jones join a speaker lineup that includes Tilray Brand’s president of the U.S. Beer Division Ty Gilmore, who will share the global cannabis firm’s interest in the craft brewing sector in the U.S. during a fireside chat.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 and 7 in Marina del Rey, California, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

Register for Brewbound Live Winter 2023 >>

Save $100 per registration through October 21. Brewbound Insiders save an additional $100. Plan ahead to save and take advantage of both room block and early registration discounts.

Once you register, you will receive an email with the link to the discounted room block.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, CFT USA, O-I, Fastrack Packaging, Cargill and Strike Visuals.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.