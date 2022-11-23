Brewbound Live Winter 2022: Get Serious About Creating a Great Workplace, with Schilling Cider’s Colin Schilling

Schilling Hard Cider co-founder and CEO Colin Schilling will share how evolving from a strategy-first leadership style to becoming a people-first organization has created a better workplace culture during next week’s Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California (November 29 and 30).

Schilling will explore the keys to creating a people-focused organization, including how to use data to evaluate company culture, and will detail how changes in the workplace can result in not only a better working environment, but a better bottom line.

There’s still time to register for Brewbound Live. Tickets are available now for the two-day business and networking event.

The full agenda for Brewbound Live is available now, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers. See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our exclusive parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, GoTab, Live Oak Bank, Strike Visuals, McDermott Will & Emery, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

Previous Speaker Announcements:

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.