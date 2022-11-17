Brewbound Live: Speaking Authentically to Generation Z with ThinkNow’s Mario X. Carrasco

Generation Z consumers are aligning themselves with brands that share their values. But how do you reach the youngest legal-drinking-age consumers in an authentic way?

Mario X. Carrasco, co-founder and principal of technology-driven cultural insights agency ThinkNow, will share how companies can speak to Gen Z consumers, while acknowledging the multicultural future of the U.S. during the Brewbound Live business conference November 29 and 30 in Santa Monica, California.

ThinkNow is the country’s leading online source of Hispanic consumer insights, a key demographic for marketers, as 25% of Gen Z members nationwide are Hispanic, according to Pew Research. In the western U.S., 40% of Gen Z members are Hispanic. ThinkNow’s research is able to gather insights from consumers across all demographics, as well as drill down into the nuanced differences across identities.

